Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

