Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

