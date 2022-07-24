Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,925 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.19% of Old National Bancorp worth $32,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

ONB opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

