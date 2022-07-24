Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Crown worth $57,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crown by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

