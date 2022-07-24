Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,893 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of FMC worth $82,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

