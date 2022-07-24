Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $59.92 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,291 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Ameren worth $59,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

