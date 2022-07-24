Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 84,987 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of International Game Technology worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

