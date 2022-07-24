Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,085 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.54% of Insight Enterprises worth $95,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,384,355.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

