Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and $49,198.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00442553 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $440.90 or 0.01929915 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00331812 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.