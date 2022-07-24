Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 81.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,587,000 after acquiring an additional 153,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

