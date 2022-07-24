Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

