Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 18,075 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

