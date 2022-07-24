Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 30.8% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $57.58 million and $11.01 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000374 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

