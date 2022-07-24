Verge (XVG) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $998,859.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00255834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,508,436,213 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

