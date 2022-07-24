Verso Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $524,000.21 and approximately $39,633.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.