Viacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,334.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 73% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $1,334.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00260039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

