VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 4.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.65% of VICI Properties worth $138,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,859 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 984,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,027,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 582.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 99,166 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 21.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

