Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Vital Farms Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 10,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

