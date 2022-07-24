Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.
Vital Farms Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 0.28.
Insider Transactions at Vital Farms
In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 10,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
