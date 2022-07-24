Vortex Defi One Day Trading Volume Tops $70.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $5,852.27 and approximately $70.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00043843 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

