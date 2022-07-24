W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.6 %

WPC stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.