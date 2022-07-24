Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,107 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,000. AutoZone comprises 5.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,147.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,076.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,023.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

