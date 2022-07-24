Walter Public Investments Inc. Invests $2.46 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Planet Fitness comprises 0.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.