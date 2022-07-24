Waves (WAVES) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $565.76 million and $149.27 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00023657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00014776 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,881,506 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
