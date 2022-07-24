Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $55.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

