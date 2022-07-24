WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 321 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

