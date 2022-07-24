WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

