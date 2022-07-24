Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

