Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Weibo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $60.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.