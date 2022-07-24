West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.62. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

