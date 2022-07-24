West Branch Capital LLC Has $223,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

