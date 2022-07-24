West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

