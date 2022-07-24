West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

