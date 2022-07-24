West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

