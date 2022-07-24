West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

