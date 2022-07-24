West Branch Capital LLC Takes $111,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

