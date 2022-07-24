West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

