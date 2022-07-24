Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

