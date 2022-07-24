Westhampton Capital LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $122.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.