Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.