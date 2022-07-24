WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $91.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

