Wolfe Research Trims Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price to $120.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

