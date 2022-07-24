Woodcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,541.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00010111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $34,541.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,320.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.18 or 0.06981054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00255211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00110398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00667574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00575357 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

