Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $2.28 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00010023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $42,310.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.44 or 0.07107071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00255798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00114771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00666253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00558567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005937 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

