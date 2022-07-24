yearn.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $111.18 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for about $7,049.96 or 0.31024132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $258.29 million and approximately $111.18 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032620 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
