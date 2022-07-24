Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $29,537.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

