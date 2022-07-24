Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $29,537.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032615 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
