Young Boys Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $533,924.42 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $533,924.42 and $66,336.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032844 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

