Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Critical Survey

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Sands and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zentek has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Given Zentek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Select Sands.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Select Sands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Select Sands and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $19.74 million 0.30 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -6.62 Zentek $280,000.00 830.37 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -21.27

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -4.63% -14.14% -5.13% Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Summary

Select Sands beats Zentek on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

(Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

