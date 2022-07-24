Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $523.64 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $523.64 million and approximately $118.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00433555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.01943357 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00332115 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,379,181,187 coins and its circulating supply is 13,087,714,034 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

