ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Hits $0.0641 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

