10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

10x Genomics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

