15,211 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.